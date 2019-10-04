AUBURN — Ten people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings Sept. 18-25 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Pro Tem Zachary Lightner sentenced Bryan Mulgado of the 1900 block of Cabot Street, Detroit, Michigan, to eight days in jail, with credit for four days served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, during a Sept. 18 hearing.
Judge Pro Tem Gregory Cranston imposed these sentences during hearings Sept. 19:
• Erika Ladig of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, Angola, was sentenced to 1 ½ years of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for one year and four months and was fined $100.
• Kelsey Parks of the 600 block of Laramine Trace, Kendallville, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation and was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Nicholas Sajecki of the 200 block of South Jefferson, Coldwater, Michigan, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Judge Pro Tem Kevin Likes sentenced Dustin Keener of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, to 60 days in jail, all suspended, and one year of probation for theft, a Class A misdemeanor, during a hearing Sept. 20. Keener was fined $1.
Judge Kevin Wallace imposed these sentences during hearings Sept. 23-25:
• Nathan Stewart of the 1005 block of South Main Street, Bluffton, received a 2 ½-year suspended sentence and 2 ½ years of probation and was fined $1 for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony.
• Dustin Downam of the 300 block of East South C Street, Gas City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
• Angela Bolinger of the 7000 block of Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Michelle Musser of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Jordan Benson of the 5100 block of West Reformatory Road, Pendleton, was fined $75 for identity deception, a Class A misdemeanor.
