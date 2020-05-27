AUBURN — Early voting in the June 2 primary election began Tuesday and continues through Monday at noon, DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright is reminding voters.
Early voting will be held in the DeKalb County Office Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., and at New Hope Christian Center in the Unity Hall on C.R. 427 in Waterloo. Voters will need to present their government-issued photo identification when voting in person.
Early voting will take place today through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Albright said that as of May 21, the last day to mail an absentee ballot, DeKalb County had mailed 3,270 ballots to registered voters who submitted their applications on time to vote absentee by mail.
“Applications to vote absentee by mail had to be received in our office by 11:59 p.m. Thursday May 21. In the mail on Friday and Saturday we received nearly 100 late applications from voters requesting to vote by mail. No ballots will be mailed to voters who submitted applications after the deadline. Those voters will need to vote in person during early voting or on election day Tuesday, June 2,” Albright said.
On Saturday, Albright said 829 ballots were outstanding and needed to be returned. Ballots must be received by noon on June 2 in order to be counted, she said.
Albright noted voters who requested and received an absentee ballot by mail cannot change their mind and vote in person. The electronic poll book shows they have received a ballot by mail and will not allow them to check in to vote in person, she explained
“Voters should complete their ballot as soon as they receive it. Be sure to sign it and mail it back promptly to ensure that it is received in a timely manner to be counted. No postage is necessary; the ballot already has postage on it. Ballots are not opened until Election Day,” Albright said.
“This is a primary election, which means it’s a major political party nominating election, and under state law, a voter must request either a Democrat or Republican ballot in order to cast their vote.”
Albright said postcards were sent to voters last week informing them of early voting times and locations as well as the locations where they can vote on Election Day. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The JAM Center in Garrett is updating its procedures for Tuesday’s primary election to help keep voters and those using the JAM Center safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The election still will take place inside the gymnasium at the JAM Center, as it has in the past.
For this election, designated parking will be available on the west side of the parking lot nearest the gym for those coming to vote. Voters will need to follow signs and enter the doors on the west side of the gym. Social distancing will be practiced within the voting center, and masks are encouraged.
The front entrances will be available only for voters needing handicap accessibility, and anyone entering through the front doors will need to wear a face mask and follow all other JAM Center procedures.
Albright reminds voters that electioneering is strictly prohibited within 50 feet of a polling place entrance.
“Indiana law defines electioneering as the activity of trying to persuade people to support or oppose a particular political party, candidate or public question in any manner. This includes wearing or displaying an article of clothing, hat, sign, or button, etc. that states the name of any political party or includes the name, picture, photograph or other likeness of any currently elected federal, state, county, or local official. A person who commits electioneering within the polls or the chute commits a Class A misdemeanor,” Albright said.
