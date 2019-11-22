WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council has selected Washler Inc. as the town’s new trash and recycling contractor.
The council chose Washler for its bid of $15.65 per month for each household.
Washler will collect trash weekly and recycling items every other week.
In an upgrade from past service, Washler will collect oversize items once per year at curbside. In the past, those items were collected once a year at a central point on VanVleek Street.
“That will be much easier for our residents,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said about the change to curbside collection of large items.
The new monthly rate will be $2.28 higher than Waterloo residents paid for most of this year. However, the new rate is 52 cents lower than a proposed increase for next year from Republic Services.
“So, we are better off” in price, Woenker said.
The Town Council recently canceled its contract with Republic Services in mid-term to avoid a proposed rate increase of $2.80 per month. The contract had been scheduled to run through mid-2021.
The town then asked for bids on future service and received them from Washler, Republic and Advance Disposal. The council asked for several options on collecting oversize items — annually, twice a year, four times a year and monthly.
Washler’s bid of $15.65 with annual curbside collection of large items compared to bids for similar service of $17.30 by Advance Disposal and $18.93 by Republic Services.
“We thank Republic for their service. We’ve had them for 19 years,” Woenker said.
Based in Garrett, Washler provides trash and recycling services in Dekalb, Steuben, Allen, Noble and Whitley counties, according to its website.
The website says Washler Inc. is the only company in the area using trucks that can collect both trash and recycling materials at the same time. It says customers do not have to sort their recyclables.
