First Hoosier Tour

Vickie and husband Brady Richard of Dallas, Texas, stand next to one of their Cord automobiles they brought to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. They participated in their first Hoosier Tour earlier this week.

 JEFF JONES

AUBURN — When Brady Richard of Dallas, Texas, attended the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival for the first time last year, it was too late for him to participate in the Hoosier Tour.

“Last year I didn’t know about the tour in time so I couldn’t get in. So this year we got in early. The experience last year at the festival was absolutely fantastic. We had a great time and enjoyed all of it. So we really wanted to do the tour beforehand, which was a wonderful experience also,” Richard said.

