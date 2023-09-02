AUBURN — When Brady Richard of Dallas, Texas, attended the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival for the first time last year, it was too late for him to participate in the Hoosier Tour.
“Last year I didn’t know about the tour in time so I couldn’t get in. So this year we got in early. The experience last year at the festival was absolutely fantastic. We had a great time and enjoyed all of it. So we really wanted to do the tour beforehand, which was a wonderful experience also,” Richard said.
Richard brought two cars for the tour, a 1936 Cord Westchester and 1937 Cord Beverly.
Richard said he has participated in quite a few other tours.
“You always learn stuff you didn’t know. You see things that you didn’t stop for on your own because you didn’t think it was worthwhile,” he said.
Richard said he particularly enjoyed the Hoosier Tour’s stop at the Thunderbird Boats factory in Decatur.
“It was awesome, and for us, the weather up here is great. We’ve been cooking in Dallas for two months now!” he quipped.
Richard has been a member of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club for about four years.
Often, when Richard buys a car, he will join a club, he said. His collection includes two Auburns and two Cords, as well as Packards, Cadillacs, Buicks and muscle cars.
“It’s been a great wealth of knowledge. In talking to these guys up here, one-on-one, you learn things I don’t know, because I’m not from around here,” Richard said.
“I just love these old cars, how they made them back then ... the Auburn is one of my favorites. And the Cord, it’s just fast. It’s fun to drive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.