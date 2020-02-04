AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School recently held its annual State of the School event to update families and kick off the enrollment season for the new school year.
Superintendent Dr. Bob Burris said the admissions office has seen a major increase in applications, with four times as many families expressing interest and students applying for next fall.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with families to meet and exceed the educational needs of their children,” Burris said. The school reported a marked increase in enrollment for the new semester that started in January and said it is poised to see that happen again as plans are made for next fall.
Lakewood Park Christian School is preparing for 2020-2021 with some major campus renovations and will begin new student interviews and staff hiring in the next few weeks. The school calendar has been released, and current families are reenrolling through Friday.
“There's no better marketing than happy students and happy parents,” Burris said he told a family that asked about the reason for the increase in in interest and enrollment. He said successes in the school's athletic programs helped as well. “Volleyball and soccer both had incredible seasons. The academic programs are constantly being evaluated to increase rigor and offerings,” the school said in a news release.
Lakewood is planning three open house events titled Preview Lakewood. They are scheduled for Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.; March 15 at 2 p.m.; and April 27 at 7 p.m.
