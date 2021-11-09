AUBURN — The city of Auburn and the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District are working to secure, revitalize and rehabilitate one of the city’s major assets.
Winding through the center of the city and Auburn’s historic Eckhart Park, Cedar Creek has been an important part of the community for over 100 years.
After completing a feasibility study David Heilman, a physical architect with Flatland Resources, outlined two projects within the city to revitalize the creek on Monday night in front of a packed city council chambers.
Those in attendance included a local Scout troop who had interest in the restoration effort.
Heilman said dredging and ditching over the years has redefined the creek and caused bank destabilization. In the early 1900s, the city lost nearly a mile of creek because dredging and ditching changed the path of the creek.
His proposal would restore two critical sections of the creek, including a section south of the 7th Street bridge and a portion which flows through Eckhart Park.
The restoration comes with a hefty price tag of over $250,000 if both projects are completed. With the study complete, the city has plans to apply for Lake & River Enhancement grants through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to fund the projects.
Heilman said each project would build slopes into the banks, using old trees and root balls to help stabilize the banks. The projects would bring natural vegetation and trees back into the creek’s bank which helps in the stabilization process.
The project south of 7th Street would restore 350 feet of Cedar Creek at a cost of around $70,000. The second project in Eckhart Park would restore the creek bank between the two bridges at the park. The Eckhart Park project has a price tag of around $188,000.
Heilman said the major cost of the project at Eckhart Park is the amount of earth work that needs to be done.
He said once completed, the creek would be extremely easy to access in the park.
Mayor Mike Ley said the creek’s bank destabilization is evident in Eckhart Park.
“We are looking to keep the esthetics of the historic park,” Ley said. “I appreciate the collaboration that is happening on this project. There are several entities coming together on this.”
He went on to say that the next hurdle is the funding of the project.
Bringing more green space and park land for recreational opportunities was a key request among city residents who responded to the city’s recent master plan survey. Auburn’s 2040 plan takes into account the importance of recreation options for city residents.
The city has also looked at the option of putting in a canoe or kayak launch in Eckhart Park. Plans are already underway to replace the west bridge in the park. The new bridge will be 70 feet wide, allowing for emergency traffic to cross it if needed.
