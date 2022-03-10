AUBURN — A group of dedicated community volunteers have banded together to help area residents in need.
On Saturday, a group of around 30 volunteers came together to help clean the backyard of an Auburn residence which has had several city ordinance violations assessed against it over the years. In a little over three hours, a 40-yard dumpster was filled with tires, wooden pallets, scrap metal and other debris.
During Thursday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting Mayor Mike Ley took time to thank all those city employees and community members who volunteered their time to help with the project.
“I want to thank everyone who helped, it was a remarkable result,” he said.
The project is the second taken on by the group. The first project was started on Feb. 5 when the group of volunteers met to clean out and make the home of an Auburn resident livable. The local resident — a grandparent — was raising six grandchildren in the house. Along with removing trash and debris, volunteers cleaned the house, replaced kitchen cabinets and bathroom fixtures, making the house livable.
The volunteer effort is being led by Ley and Brandy Coburn, executive assistant, who have spearheaded the initiative on their off time.
During the March 1 Auburn Council meeting, Ley took the opportunity to share the good work that is going on in the community with members of the council. In doing so, he stressed that none of this is being done with taxpayers’ dollars or during the work day.
He dubbed the project a community assistance program with the motto, “improving the community — one household at a time.”
He said the project started with a building inspection that he was on after the first of the year.
“Through that one engagement, this turned into a family who needed help,” Ley said. “The family was in very dire need in my opinion.”
From there, Ley and Coburn rounded up a group of local volunteers from the city, including several nonprofit agencies that pitched in to help with the project. The effort also included several other city employees that volunteered their time on a Saturday to help clean the debris from the house.
During the Feb. 5 cleanup, more than 40 people participated.
City Attorney Erik Weber also weighed in on the effort during Thursday’s meeting.
“In many of these cases residents don’t have the will or the financial means to rectify the situation,” Weber said. “You are getting an incredible result you probably can’t get any other way.
“I hope we can continue to do it. I applaud everyone that has been involved. The results are quicker and better,” he continued.
Ley said several organizations have stepped up to offer assistance and services for these projects including Republic Services who donated dumpsters to remove debris.
He said he has also received donations from people willing to help with any costs affiliated with the projects. A local church group has also stepped up to ask how they could help.
“This fits so well into our city-wide movement,” Ley said.
With two projects under their belt, the group is on a mission to continue to help those in need in the community.
“We are excited about it,” Ley said.
For more information or if you would like to volunteer for an upcoming project contact 260-908-2290 or email to communityassistanceauburn@gmail.com
