WATERLOO — The Town of Waterloo will hold an oath of office ceremony for newly elected Clerk-Treasurer Renee Duszynski and Councilman Josh Caudill on Monday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. in the Waterloo Depot.
State Rep. Ben Smaltz will be administering the oaths to the two newcomers, along with reelected councilmen David Bolton and Ken Surber.
The public is invited to attend for light refreshments and welcoming Waterloo’s elected officials.
