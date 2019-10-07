AUBURN — Just as a monarch goes through several stages in its life cycle before emerging as an adult butterfly, a mural featuring the butterfly went through numerous stages this past week as it evolved into art work that will fill the exterior wall of a building at Sixth and Main streets.
The mural, sponsored by Auburn Main Street, is the work of artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer and is the continuation of a project that began this past summer — with their creation of a mural at Main and Fifth streets featuring the driver’s view from a 1935 Auburn Boattail Speedster.
This time, Buchs’ and Schlemmer's work will depict the various stages of a monarch’s life, evolving from an egg on a milkweed plant to a caterpillar to a pupa and ultimately to an adult butterfly. Milkweed plants and flowers also are incorporated into the design.
When the mural was announced in September, Auburn Mayor Norman Yoder declared the day as Mayor’s Monarch Pledge Day. In his proclamation, Yoder noted the city’s commitment to creating a habitat for monarchs and educating citizens about how they can make a difference, by planting native milkweed and nectar plants for the butterflies.
“There’s quite an active monarch group here in Auburn doing some pretty good things for the environment,” Buchs said during a brief break from painting Wednesday.
“This project evolved quite a bit,” she added.
The mural features the phrase, “All great things take time,” that reads in an upward diagonal direction.
“At first it was going to say, “Take your Time,” and have a series of evolving monarchs. Then someone said, "What if we said 'All Great Things Take Time'?" so we worked that up,” Buchs said.
“We tried it with a lot of different lettering styles. It’s kind of tricky to put things between the windows and have a whole sentence going diagonally, and playing with the letter styles.”
Buchs said local monarch expert Lisa Conrad helped to make sure depictions of the milkweed plants and flowers were accurate.
“We started composing all of those things and trying different color schemes on Photoshop until this evolved and, honestly, this has evolved quite a bit, even in the last couple of weeks, and it's evolving even more on the wall. We keep making, I think, improvements, thinking things through, and this is what we are coming up with,” she said, gesturing to the work in progress.
Both retired teachers, Buchs taught art at DeKalb High School, and Schlemmer taught drafting in a classroom next to Buchs’. The two also collaborated to paint two giant murals on the walls of DeKalb High’s main gymnasium last year.
“We both enjoy painting, and Amy is the real artist,” Schelmmer said. “She does all the design work. My role is just to kinda help her blow it up. For me it’s fun to see stuff on such a big scale. I’m learning a lot from her. Hopefully we can get this one done, and maybe another, this year.”
