These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Aug. 12-19. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Jon R. Acuff, Eagleville, Tennessee, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Hamza Aezeh, Hamtramck, Michigan, speeding, $196 (DC).
Ahmed A.M. Alghayata, Melvindale, Michigan, speeding, $150 (AUB).
N. Ronn A. Bailey, Elkhart, passing on the right, $165 (DC).
Angela M. Barnets, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Logan M. Bradford, Paulding, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jordan G. Breiner, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Christopher E. Burns, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Derrick E. Bye, Noblesville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Spencer A. Cashdollar, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Emeline V. Chrissikos, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Daniel G. Clark, Carmel, speeding, $165 (DC).
Austin J. Coak, Spencerville, speeding, $175 (BPD).
Samantha F. Conn, Waterloo, no financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
Troy J. Edington, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (DC).
Steven J. England, Butler, no license plate/tail lights, $146 (BPD).
Jacob W. Gilmour, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Daniel W. Grody, Auburn, no turn signal, $165 (DC); failure to use designated lane, $165 (DC).
Darrel S. Gurtner, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Sidney D. Hamm, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Ethan D. Heltzel, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brock A. Hesselschwardt, Sherwood, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Ashleigh N. Holiday, Angola, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Daniel A. Hoover, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Erik R. Horn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Tony D. Hudgins, Calera, Oklahoma, speeding, $171 (DC).
LaKeisha M. Jones, Pontiac, Michigan, no valid license, $150 (ISP).
Nicholai I. Kiehl, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Johanna P. Fritz-Killian II, Archbold, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (BPD); failure to stop at through highway, $171 (BPD).
Angela R. Kimmell, Fort Wayne, false or fictitious, $150 (GPD).
David J. King, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jessica L. King, Wolcottville, expired plates, $150 (AS).
Richard W. Kinney Sr., New Haven, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Trudy V. Kirksey, New Boston, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Liam T. Klinge, Holland, Michigan, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Trisha N. Knox, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Richard K. Lawson, Spencerville, speeding, $165 (DC).
Salena M. Ledezma, Grant, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Maximus R. Luna, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Mary E. Malecki, St. Johns, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kristina R. Marchal, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Erick G. Mendoza, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Katie L. Mockenstein, Hudson, no valid driver’s license, $175 (BPD).
David G. Munshaw, Greenville, Illinois, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Jennifer K. Powell, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Lee L. Reed, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michael A. Reust, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (BPD).
Kirk T. Ripley, Noblesville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michael D. Ripley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Maria M. Rosales, Fort Wayne, illegal U-turn, $171 (DC).
Cassandra L. Shipe, Hudson, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Melanie M. Snider, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Ty M. Robertson-Stark, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Alyssa K. Stewart, Schoolcraft, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Cynthia R. Stratton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Adam J. Thiel, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (DC).
Mary F. Troyer, Hicksville, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
KC L. Zaugg, Decatur, speeding, $150 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
