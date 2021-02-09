INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, requesting a study of Indiana's school calendar passed the Indiana Senate Tuesday by a vote of 36 to 11.
Senate Bill 124 would urge the legislative council to assign a study committee the task of studying requirements regarding the first day of school dates and school calendars.
"I believe delaying the start of school would have a positive impact on students working summer jobs and the businesses who rely on those teenage employees to stay open," said Kruse. "Assigning this topic to a summer study committee would allow the General Assembly to look into this further and scope out a proper start date for our schools."
Kruse added that in addition to summer employment concerns, with the state fair being held in the middle-to-end of August, there are often conflicts with the first day of school for the many students and teachers who participate in the fair, and they should not have to miss school for such a big event.
SB 124 now will move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
