Marching bands from Angola, DeKalb and East Noble high schools advanced to the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state contest with their performances at Saturday's regionals at Lafayette Jefferson High School and Chesterton High School.
Among 14 bands in Open Class B competition at Lafayette Jefferson, DeKalb earned a gold rating and East Noble received a silver rating. Both bands qualified for the ISSMA Class B semi-state contest Nov. 2 at Pike High School in Indianapolis.
Only five bands received gold ratings in Class B at Lafayette, and only Munster, for music and effect, received distinctions from judges.
DeKalb, Leo, Munster, Northridge and North Side achieved gold ratings and advanced. Based on scores, which were not released by judges, East Noble, Elkhart Central, Elkhart Memorial, Huntington North and Plymouth, all with silver ratings, also advanced to semi-state.
East Central and New Prairie also were awarded silver ratings. Bronze ratings were given to Bishop Dwenger and Marion.
In Open Class D, also at Lafayette Jefferson, six of the 15 competing bands received gold ratings.
Adams Central, Alexandria, Bremen, Cass, Fairfield and Woodlan achieved gold ratings. Woodlan received distinctions for music and effect. Fairfield received distinctions in visual and general effect. Cass received distinctions for music, visual and general effect.
Bands with silver ratings that qualified for the Nov. 2 semi-state at Franklin Community High School were LaVille, Taylor, Triton Central and Whitko.
Bluffton, Eastside, Elwood, Tri-Central and Triton also received silver ratings, but their scores were outside the top 10.
In Open Class C at Chesterton, 11 of the 12 bands competing received gold ratings.
Angola earned distinctions for effect and visual. NorthWood (distinctions for music, effect and visual), Western (music, effect and visual), Concordia (effect, music), John Glenn (effect, visual), Northwestern (effect), Benton Central, Jimtown, Knox and Twin Lakes also advanced to semi-state.
Garrett also achieved a gold rating, but placed outside the top 10 bands. Wawasee received a bronze rating.
The Open Class C semi-state takes place Nov. 2 at Decatur Central High School, Indianapolis.
In Open Class A, also at Chesterton, Brownsburg, Carroll, Concord, Goshen, Homestead, Noblesville, Penn, Pike, Whiteland and Zionsville all advanced with gold ratings. They will compete in the Class A semi-state Nov. 2 at Ben Davis High School.
Decatur Central, Hamilton Southeastern and Lake Central also earned gold ratings, but placed outside the top 10.
Carroll and Homestead each received distinctions for music, effect and visual. Brownsburg received distinctions for effect and visual. Concord and Goshen each received distinctions for effect.
