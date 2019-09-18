AUBURN — RM Auctions will present Cars & Coffee at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited to join the cruise-in at the Education and Exhibit Plaza across Wayne Street from museum.
Free coffee and muffins will be provided by Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings and Cookie Nook of Auburn. Members of the museum staff and RM Auctions will be available to answer questions. Museum Curator Sam Grate, will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the plaza for display. Tours of the museum’s Collections Conservation Center, the state-of-the-art shop used to maintain the museum’s collection of priceless automobiles, will be available on request.
Car clubs and groups who want reserved parking for five or more vehicles may contact the museum no later than Thursday at 925-1444, ext. 42.
