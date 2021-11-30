AUBURN — After the Thanksgiving weekend, new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County are still holding suit, averaging around 30 cases a day.
Over the holiday weekend, the DeKalb County Health Department reported 80 new cases of the virus. Tuesday’s numbers saw an additional 43 cases. Over the four-day period, 15 of those cases were school-aged children.
The county continues to see a spike in cases in those people who are unvaccinated with occasional breakthrough cases of those who are vaccinated.
In last week’s statewide rankings, DeKalb County had the second-highest case percentage rate behind LaGrange County. Northeast Indiana is currently recording the highest numbers of new cases in the state.
The highest number of cases over the weekend were in the 31-40 age group where 21 new cases were reported.
On Tuesday, it was that group that once again led the numbers with 10 cases.
The remaining breakdown of cases in the county were: four in the 0-10 age group, three in the 11-20 age group, six in the 21-30 age group, three in the 41-50 age group, three in the 51-60 age group, six in the 61-70 age group, two in the 71-80 age group, five in the 81-90 age group and one in the 91-100 age group.
The county health department continues to encourage residents in DeKalb County to get vaccinated if they haven’t. Booster shots are also recommended for anyone 12 and older at this time.
For a complete list of are locations distributing the vaccine visit ourshot.in.gov.
