Another co-parenting challenge that is on the common short list and also one of the top 10 is: “Negative talk about the other parent, to or in front of the child(ren).” Sad but true, this does happen. This is anger- and emotion-driven behavior aimed at an ex.
Co-parenting is challenging, but this one does affect the child(ren,) and they are the ones paying the price for unresolved anger and emotion.
Formula part No. 1 is “Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.” Talking negatively about the other parent to or in front of the child(ren) is a choice, but the first thing that could change a co-parenting relationship and journey is applying this formula part to everyday co-parenting. Issues with an ex will always be issues with an ex, but co-parents still have to co-parent in a way that does not involve the child(ren), or cause the child(ren) stress and or tension, which will require parents to set aside their differences.
Sometimes children hear the negative talk from one parent to the other, or about their parents, and could become sad and maybe even angry. That is sometimes when parents begin to see the signs of stress and depression in their child(ren), but may not realize it could be a direct result of their own behavior co-parenting with their ex.
Sometimes children take that negative talk on as their own. I do believe that parents do not want their child(ren) to interpret negative talk in a way that they feel it is about them, so to that I say ... then just don’t do that.
I see this often. When I talk to co-parents who are guilty of letting anger and emotion get in the way of respectful and responsible co-parenting, they sometimes “honestly” do not make the connection of how their behavior toward an ex could affect their child(ren). Only when I, as a co-parenting education instructor and co-parenting coach, point out the effects of high-conflict co-parenting on children are some parents able to better understand this and see how their behavior has affected their child(ren), as well as their co-parenting relationship and journey with their ex.
Sometimes to be able to move forward in co-parenting, decisions need to be made about the past and history that you share with your ex. The past is the past. It is what it is, it was what it was and it cannot be part of future co-parenting, if at minimum co-parents are wanting to be able to co-parent respectfully and responsibly. Co-parents need to make a choice and that they are not going to talk negatively about their child(ren)’s other parent to or in front of them. Their child(ren) deserve nothing less.
Change is change, no matter how small. Effort is effort, now matter how small. The result of this will be change in a co-parenting relationship. If this is your experience, put in the effort and begin making the changes necessary to reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting.
