FORT WAYNE — Several DeKalb Baron Brigade jazz groups competed recently at North Side High School.
Members of the seventh grade, high school Jazz Tree, Jazz Too and Jazz 1 all competed.
In seventh grade, Asher Webb (keyboards) and Braiden Creech (trumpet) earned solo awards.
For Jazz Tree, Jonathan Ballard (baritone saxophone) and Nik Long (trumpet) earned solo awards.
For Jazz Too, Lydia Hallman (alto saxophone) and Carter Birchfield (trumpet) earned solo awards.
For Jazz One, Gabe Ackerman (piano), Landon Snyder (drums) won solo awards. Aidan Smith won overall vibes player for the room.
The seventh grade group placed third in its room. Jazz Tree placed third in its room. Jazz Too won its room. Jazz 1 finished third in its room.
