AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson Thursday proposed that the commissioners obtain a hard cost of a new highway department facility before going any further with the project.
Original estimates on the project cost were between $5 million and $6 million, but estimates from Elevatus Architecture then came in at $8 million to construct new buildings and renovate an existing building at the Henderson Construction property on U.S. 6, east of Waterloo.
The commissioners were on hand to discuss funding options at Tuesday’s DeKalb County Council meeting, but the council was not receptive as no detailed funding plan was in place.
“Before we go any further, we’ve got to put a hard cost on the project,” Sanderson said Thursday.
“We have estimates, but estimates are not acceptable to me,” he said.
After lengthy discussion, the commissioners agreed that Sanderson will contact concrete construction contractors to obtain hard quotes on one facet of the project — a new salt barn — to see how that compares with the architect’s estimates.
“I think the salt barn is the easiest one to build,” Sanderson said.
“Let’s see what they come up with with a hard bid versus what our estimates are and that will give us an idea on the rest of the project, somewhat,” he said.
“I think the salt barn is a good barometer to let us know ... to know if we’re in the realm or not.”
“I want to have some very solid numbers and examples to give to council,” Sanderson said.
The commissioners also discussed capping the project cost.
Sanderson had suggested a $6 million figure, suggesting that the project could be pared back.
“If that means we have to operate a three-bay shop, we do a three-bay shop … but we got to build it. It might not be this year. ”
“I’ve got to disagree,” Commissioner Mike Watson countered.
“Why cut your nose off to spite your face? If we can do this and fund it affordably, why don’t we do it the right way instead of cutting corners?” Watson said.
Sanderson also questioned spending $900,000 to renovate a current building at the Henderson Construction property.
“We don’t have to spend $900,000 renovating a $900,000 building,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson said any renovations and new buildings would be “exponentially better” than what the highway department currently is working in at its current Ensley Avenue site.
“I still think we should cap it,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson said county council president Rick Ring has said the council will not pledge any of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the project until the council receives hard numbers and exactly what the county is going to get.
The county received $8.4 million in ARPA funds, with $1.65 million committed to projects not including the highway department. That leaves a balance of $6.77 million that still is available, the commissioners agreed.
“I would suggest, for now, we go to the council and say, ‘We will take $6 million and build the absolute best project we can for $6 million,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson also proposed paying for the project with cash.
“I don’t see any reason going into a debt situation when we have the cash,” he added.
Watson said the commissioners have no say in how the project is financed as that would be a council decision.
Watson said he was in agreement with getting hard numbers and seeing if the project could be pared down.
“I’m not in favor of cutting corner after corner after corner to get this thing down to the point where we we don’t have a decent, workable highway department that we can at least be reasonably proud of,” Watson added.
“Any time you go into a project in the public sector, the people that need the project, they’ve got pie in the sky ideas. That’s kind of what we went with. ‘What do you want?’ It was more of a want than an actual need,” said Commissioners President William Hartman.
He said he thinks the project can be pared back.
“I don’t know how much,” Hartman said.
“I’m not talking about bare bones where we can’t operate efficiently … there is some fluff though.”
Sanderson said he wants to go to the council with a hard number.
“And I want to give them a hard number on this highway department right now, and ‘not to exceed,’” Sanderson said.
“This is the crux of the problem with this highway department thing to begin with. It should have been in the plan five years ago and we could have been setting money aside,” Watson said.
“We should have built it three years ago when it was half price,” Sanderson added. “My point is, we have cash, we have a need.”
Watson has proposed another funding option, where a developer would construct the property to the county’s standards. In turn, the county would lease the property for a set number of years before paying off the construction and lease costs and taking ownership.
“I think that cash is king to spend right now,” Sanderson said.
“That’s how I’m leaning. I’m just being honest.”
Sanderson said he is not in favor of “cheaping” the highway department project.
“I’m not one to walk over dimes to pick up pennies,” Sanderson said. “Maybe we just need to shore it up and you can save money in places.”
“If we can get that down to a $6 million project, I’d be happy as a clam,” Watson said.
If the council will not fund the project, the commissioners will have to look at other methods of financing, they agreed.
Also Thursday, the commissioners opened proposals from companies seeking to serve as construction manager of the project. Proposals were received from: MKS, who would charge a $15,000 fee as well as 3.5% of the project cost; FCI, who also proposed charging $15,000 and 3.5% of the project cost; and Hagerman Construction, who proposed a $25,000 fee and 3% of the project cost.
The commissioners have not decided whether they will go with the “construction manager as an agent” method or the “design, bid, build.”
Tony Vie of Elevatus will review the proposals before making a recommendation to the commissioners.
