FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s 41st annual Wild Zoo Halloween features favorite zoo animals, family fun, and tasty treats that are just right for pint-sized guests, the zoo said in a news release.
The event is open on weekends through Oct. 27 as a fundraiser for the zoo at 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. The zoo is a nonprofit organization receiving no tax funding for operations.
Theme days at the Wild Zoo Halloween include:
• Friday — free carousel rides and story time;
• Saturday — Halloween animal enrichment and meet princesses and superheroes;
• Sunday — music by Atomic Sharks;
• Oct. 25 — free train rides and story time;
• Oct. 26 — Halloween animal enrichment;
• Oct. 27 — nusic by Atomic Sharks; and
• Oct. 25-27 — truck and tractor weekend.
Details on all Wild Zoo Halloween events are available at kidszoo.org.
Guests can trick-or-treat for candy at the Treat Trails, visit favorite zoo animals, see giant-size pumpkins, decorated straw bales and more. Children can choose their own mini-pumpkins from the Pumpkin Patch. Animal sculptures made of pumpkins are always a guest favorite.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own treat bags. The zoo is decorated for Halloween and features several photo spots where guests can take their own pictures.
All treats offered at the Wild Zoo Halloween are palm-oil free or are manufactured by companies that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil. The sustainable production of palm oil is crucial to the survival of orangutans, because their rain forest habitat is often destroyed to create poorly managed and unsustainable palm oil plantations.
Admission to the Wild Zoo Halloween costs $5 for all ages; admission with treats is $9 for all ages. Zoo members receive $2 off admission. Infants age 1 and under are admitted free but are charged $4 if they receive treats. Additional fees are charged for the Z.O.&O. Railroad, Endangered Species Carousel and Pony Trail. Food is available for purchase.
Sponsors of Wild Zoo Halloween are Lutheran Health Network, Sweetwater, Steel Dynamics Inc., Kenn-Feld Group, Kroger, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Mike’s Carwash, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.
