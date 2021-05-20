WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central School board Tuesday approved the addition of four elementary school deans of students and two elementary school computer science paraprofessionals.
“Over the past several years we have had to stretch and realign our elementary principals, guidance counselors and instructional coaches’ roles and responsibilities to meet the increasing demands that have been placed on our administrators, teachers and staff due to unfunded state mandates and the increased number of students with social and emotional needs,” Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said in requesting the dean of student positions.
“The recommendation to add the four dean-of-students positions would greatly increase the much-needed support to our students with diverse and challenging needs, behavior management, and instructional supports in each of our elementary schools,” Vaughn added.
The four positions would be open to all licensed teachers who may be interested and would be funded by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars, Vaughn said. Under such funding, the positions would be sustainable for two years.
The board also approved a request from Vaughn to add two full-time paraprofessionals to serve as computer science instructors.
“If approved, we would be able to greatly increase and improve our mandated computer science instruction and introduce crucial building blocks for moving forward with our emphasis on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, thus preparing our students with the necessary skills for success in the future,” Vaughn said.
“Adding these positions would also allow for a first-time-ever Project Lead The Way program for our elementary students. We currently have Project Lead the Way in our middle and high schools. We’re really starting to roll with this initiative, and we will be one of just a handful of schools in the state that offer this at the elementary level.”
The computer-science positions also will be funded by ESSER money and will be sustainable for two school years, the board heard.
Vaughn explained the federal government has provided ESSER funds to schools across the nation to offset expenditures because of COVID. Over three rounds of funding, the district has received a total of almost $4.7 million, the board heard.
Vaughn said that after two years, the district will need to look at the value of how the funds were used and decide whether to sustain those uses further.
Also Tuesday night, the board:
• approved the district’s 2021 summer food service program, “Baron’s Summer Bites.” The program will provide free meals throughout the community for children ages 1-18, distributing breakfast and lunch meal bundles on Mondays. The program also will provide meals during special district programs, such as K-Camp, Head Start, IREAD and summer school. Board member Tim Haynes described the program as a “hidden gem,” adding, “I’ve heard nothing but good things about this.”
• voted to extend an agreement with the Change Academy for an additional year for continued services through the 2021-22 school year. The program supports an alternative-to-expulsion education program for students in grades 6-12. Twelve seats are reserved for DeKalb Central students. The district’s cost of the program will be $51,800, with $3,000 reimbursed for the use of online curriculum licenses, two administrative curriculum licenses and technical support.
• approved advertising and accepting bids for 300 laptops to refresh outdated technology used by teachers and paraprofessionals.
• voted to accept a $750 grant awarded to Jamie Marley to fund a cardio drumming unit for the elementary schools’ physical education programs. The activity will involve all students in grades K-5, and the money will be used for initial equipment purchase.
• approved moving its June meeting to June 25 due to a number of conflicts. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the DeKalb High School cafeteria and will be livestreamed.
In personnel matters:
• The board accepted the retirements of: maintenance department employee John Pepple; DeKalb Middle School family and consumer science teacher V. Janene Jones; and Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Tammy Crouch.
• The board accepted the resignations of: bus driver Janna Long; high school paraprofessional John Christy; J.R. Watson Elementary School nurse Julie Wiedemann; middle school paraprofessional Logan Cochran; Country Meadow paraprofessional Pauletta Castle; high school guidance secretary Bridgette Lynch; clinic nurse Tammy Schweiger; middle school paraprofessional Caitlin Wilson; girls assistant basketball coach Baylee Day; and food service assistant manager Jennifer Parrish.
• The board approved the appointments of: McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Kris Christian; Country Meadow teacher Taylor Grayless; clinic nurse Brittany Everidge; Waterloo Elementary School paraprofessional Jamie Cox; general maintenance employee Jesse Garrett; middle school custodian Jacob DeWitt; high school first assistant boys basketball coach Scott Wessel; high school second assistant boys basketball coach Kyle Hartman; high school third assistant boys basketball coach Colton Ruby; high school co-assistant girls soccer coach Jordan Wilhelm; J.R. Watson school nurse Jennifer Hagar; J.R. Watson special education teacher Sarah Myers; high school guidance counselor director Stephanie Ross; high school science teacher Madison Klinker; high school guidance counselor Larissa Troyer; and summer grounds and maintenance employee Kyle Hartman.
