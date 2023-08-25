Owner Tom Davis is opening the iconic Garrett Auto Trim shop in Garrett for the annual Garage Cruise, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Garage Cruise is presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and the National Auto & Truck Museum.
For Tom Davis, the Garrett Auto Trim site provides a lifetime of memories of his father, Jack. In 1977, the shop began in a concrete block building with one service door and no windows that had once been used to store jukeboxes and paint. Jack Davis and some high school buddies punched out the concrete blocks for doors and windows.
The shop grew to include six bays for the upholstery workshop where Jack and Tom brought interiors of cars and trucks of all ages back to their original — or better — condition.
Upon his father’s death six years ago, Tom bought the building and its contents, fulfilling his dad’s wish to not to have an auction where all of the memorabilia of cars, trains and planes displayed inside would find new homes all over the country.
The site currently serves as a storage building and workshop for painting trim work. Tom said it’s not unusual to find people mingling outside the shop that is now closed for business.
Vintage oil and gas station signs and Red Crown and Gold Crown gas pumps found at area farms dating back to the 1920s provide a perfect backdrop for car clubs, car enthusiasts and even senior photos. Tom’s daughter was married in front of the shop last summer in honor of her grandfather.
Inside, visitors can mingle among retro items such as an ice cream table and chairs, jukebox, model cars, an airplane room and a G scale model train riding the track just below the showroom ceiling.
Four of Jack’s vehicles will also be on display, including his 1958 Chevrolet Cameo, 1957 Ford Thunderbird, 1970 El Camino and 1960 Corvette.
The shop is located at 719 E. Quincy St., Garrett.
Just down the road, “Hefner’s Long Roof Ranch” is the home of vehicles many baby boomers will recall from their childhood — the family station wagon.
Keith Hefner’s garage houses his 1964 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser wagon and 1967 Plymouth Belvedere wagon. His love of Mopar is also on display with his 1967 Plymouth Satellite he has owned for nearly 40 years.
A tribute to local railroad history can be found in an oversize model train once used in a window display at Marshall Fields in downtown Chicago and later a prop for Hefner’s photography studio.
A 1950 Plymouth Suburban wagon, which Hefner currently refers to as “yard art,” is parked near the driveway at 5618 C.R. 17, Garrett, waiting for a makeover.
The tour also will offer a behind-the-scenes look at four other shops in and around Auburn:
• The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Conservation Center, 624 Wayne St., Auburn. Tour the facility and check out current projects.
• The DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Sweet Aviation and Paratus Air are opening their hangars to show their operations and current projects.
• Early Ford V-8 Museum’s Shop, Storage, and Event Space, 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn. The museum has recently completed its new shop and storage building. The museum also contains an event space and classrooms.
• National Automotive and Truck Museum Youth Education Center, 1000 Gordon M. Buehrig Place, Auburn. Visitors will be able to see projects that volunteers are working on, as well as the cars and team members that recently completed the Great Race.
Admission is $5 for one site or $10 for all six stops.
Visit the National Auto & Truck Museum, 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place, Auburn, for tickets. For more information, call 925-9100.
