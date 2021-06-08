Today, I want to throw out my co-parenting challenge again. In my workshop, I post this question to all attendees. The question, or as I call it the "challenge," is: "What can you say to or in front of your child(ren), that is a positive about your ex, their other parent?”
This is a very difficult challenge if you are in the middle of co-parenting that is not pleasant, that is less than respectful and responsible, or that is high-conflict. The purpose of this challenge, though, especially if your co-parenting is any of those things, is to hopefully begin removing tension, stress and upset, that your child(ren) may feel, if they are in the middle of that. It is a challenge to plant seeds of positivity.
Acknowledgements, or compliments do the same thing. They plant seeds of positivity. Example/scenario: So, your ex is giving up a few hours, or even a day of their child(ren)'s time with them, so that you can leave for your vacation a little earlier than planned. Something you wouldn't be able to do (leave earlier), if your ex wasn't willing to do that. Sometimes it happens that an ex will not be willing to accommodate an ex because of anger and emotion. Now here is the hard question for this example: How hard would it be for you to acknowledge and for your child(ren) to hear you say to your ex a simple seed of positivity? Maybe a "Hey, thank you so much for doing this. I appreciate it so much. It allows us an extra day of fun, because you were willing to be flexible.”
Acknowledgments, compliments, positive words to or in front of the child(ren), is the challenge. In my workshop, I have had attendees say "I have nothing," when presented with this challenge. It happened again last week in one of my workshops. Sometimes attendees can think of something positive to say by the end of their workshop, but if anger an emotion are part of their co-parenting relationship, they may have a difficult time.
It doesn't have to be big. It doesn't mean that you are not still angry about your circumstance, but being able to embrace the challenge, for the purpose intended, which is removing stress, tension and upset, that the child(ren) may feel, is why it is so important. Little effort, that could have a huge impact.
Co-parenting is about and for the child(ren), and they deserve nothing less than respectful and responsible co-parenting from the two people they look up to.
Do you accept this challenge? Begin today making a difference in your co-parenting relationship and journey, especially if you are able to describe your co-parenting relationship as stressful, or tense, or if it is less than respectful and/or responsible. Good luck.
I hope you all have a great week.
