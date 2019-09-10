AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will participate in Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 21
Participating museums across the United States will open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket. The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.
This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming. Music is not only a reflection of human creativity and innovation, but also a key method of communication and cross-cultural exchange and understanding. The Smithsonian Year of Music crosses disciplines, bringing together music-related resources in art, history, culture, science, and education. The Smithsonian invites participating museums to create programming to support this initiative and highlight the world’s rich musical heritage.
“Music is a natural fit for Museum Day, as this is Smithsonian’s Year of Music,” said Amy Wilkins, chief revenue officer at Smithsonian Media. “It’s the perfect theme that unites us all.”
People wishing to attend and participate in Museum Day 2019 can visit Smithsonian.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket. Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on Sept. 21. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, may be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search.
More information is online at Smithsonian.com/museumday.
