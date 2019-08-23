AUBURN — Thirteen people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Senior Judge G. David Laur imposed these sentences Monday:
Tyler A. Mobley of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, received a pair of 60-day sentences for possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and may be served on community corrections. He was fined $25.
Michael L. Reinig of the 500 block of Teder Street, Avilla, received three 30-day sentences for three counts of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively and may be served on community corrections.
Daniel L. Carmichael of the 6000 block of Maple Branch Place, Indianapolis, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and fined $250 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin L. Couts of the 12000 block of Garnet Hill, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $25.
Justin D. Schlatter of the 500 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was sentenced to 146 days in jail, with credit for time served, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Brice E. Whiteside of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $25 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor.
DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace imposed these sentences Wednesday and Thursday:
Christopher Carey of the 700 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending.
Terri Palmerton of the 600 block of East Broad Street, Angola, received two 548-day sentences for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 136 days, with credit for 68 days served. Palmerton was placed on probation for 412 days and was fined $1.
Brandon Hudson of the 3200 block of West Fulton, East Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced to 192 hours in jail and fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jesse Huffstetler of the 100 block of Lane 320A, Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jaslynne Mitchell of the 13900 block of Guthrie Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Jewells Johnson of the 900 block of Grace Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Jones of the 3200 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor, and 90 days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 96 hours. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
