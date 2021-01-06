AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,189 since the start of the pandemic.
Monday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; four between ages 11-20; four from 21-30 years of age; seven between 31-40; eight who are 41-50 years old; four who are 51-60; eight who are 61-70; five who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 227 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one on Wednesday, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units..
A total of 68 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 34 in December.
