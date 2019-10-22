Store to sponsor Drug Take Back Day
AUBURN — More than 600 Walmart stores nationwide, including the Auburn store, are participating with local law enforcement in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 505 Touring Drive.
Through these events, patients will be able to safely dispose of their unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement, who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores.
Spencerville hosting Halloween party
SPENCERVILLE — A Halloween party will take place Saturday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
There will be food, costume judging and other activities.
Spencerville’s trick-or-treat also will Saturday, from 5-6:30 p.m.
