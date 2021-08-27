FRENCH LICK — The Indiana Bankers Association recognized 17 members of the Indiana banking community with Leaders in Banking Excellence awards, the Association’s highest honor.
The awards ceremony took place Aug. 16 at the IBA annual convention in French Lick. Honorees represent both the classes of 2020 and 2021, since last year’s ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
Among the honorees is Mark S. Fogt of Garrett State Bank.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 Leaders in Banking Excellence represent a range of current and retired bankers, selected for their positive impact on Indiana banks and the communities they serve. All honorees were nominated by IBA-member organizations and approved by the IBA board of directors.
At the honors ceremony, presentations were made by dignitaries including: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun; Director Thomas C. Fite, Indiana Department of Financial Institutions; IBA Chairman Michael S. Zahn; and Amber R. Van Til, IBA president and CEO.
Each honoree was invited to make comments, and each was presented with an ebony keepsake plaque.
Class of 2020 honorees: George L. Allison, Owen County State Bank, Spencer; Craig M. Dwight, Horizon Bank, Michigan City; Clay W. Ewing, German American Bank, Jasper; William W. Harrod, First Harrison Bank, Corydon; Charles E. Isch, First Bank of Berne; Gene E. Miles, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Converse; Larry W. Myers, First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville; John W. Tanselle, SmithAmundsen LLC, Indianapolis; Ryan M. Warner, Bippus State Bank, Huntington; and David G. Wihebrink, Logansport Savings Bank.
Class of 2021 honorees: David B. Becker, First Internet Bank of Indiana, Fishers; Richard E. Belcher, First Federal Savings Bank, Rochester; Mark S. Fogt, Garrett State Bank; David M. Geis, Jackson County Bank, Seymour; James D. Neff, Horizon Bank, Michigan City; Michael C. Rechin, First Merchants Bank, Muncie; and C. Michael Stegall, Community First Bank of Indiana, Kokomo.
The awards ceremony culminated with the showing of a traveling version of the IBA Wall of Excellence.
A permanent Wall of Excellence is on display at the IBA offices in Indianapolis, with crystalline plaques representing all of the Leaders in Banking Excellence designated since 2018, the year the awards were created.
