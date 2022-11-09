AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County has received accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.
National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations establish legal, ethical and effective practices for community foundations.
“It is hard work to receive this accreditation, but it is worth it for us to be able to show the community and our donors that we treat their funds with integrity and credibility. We appreciate their trust in us,” said Community Foundation DeKalb County executive director Tanya Young.
In 2000, community foundation practitioners collaborated to establish the national standards, approved by the Council on Foundations’ community foundations leadership team and the field for the following purposes:
• demonstrating community foundations’ transparency and financial responsibility;
• guiding sound policies and accountable practices;
• distinguishing community foundations from other philanthropic vehicles; building the capacity of community foundations to carry out their missions;and
• assisting the field with self-regulation in a manner viewed positively by the Internal Revenue Service, which has increased its scrutiny of charities offering donor advised funds.
