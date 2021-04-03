Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, Butler City Hall Council Chamber, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Head Start Building, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
9:30 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, Mayor’s Office, 210 E. 9th St., Auburn, closed executive session to interview prospective applicants for the position of police officer.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, meeting at the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
10 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, Mayor’s Office, 210 E. 9th St., closed executive session to interview prospective applicants for the position of firefighter.
