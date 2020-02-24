AUBURN — DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox said Monday that her office has increased interest on county funds by 625% in the past three years, as reported during a recent Board of Finance annual meeting.
Wilcox took office as treasurer in 2017 and since that time has increased interest earnings on county funds on an annual basis, she said.
In 2017, the county earned $107,390 in interest. That figure increased to $775,100 last year. Wilcox has set a goal of $800,000 for this year.
“My experience in the private sector is why I ran for this office,” Wilcox said. “I have the unique advantage of having worked for a major financial institution as well as being a local small business owner. Both of these positions have prepared me for the role of treasurer.”
Wilcox’s investment strategy of using local banks paired with Indiana-sponsored investments through Trust Indiana allowed her to maximize investment returns in 2019, she said. In anticipation of Federal Reserve rate increases, certificates of deposit were purchased in 2019 for longer terms, usually 12-18 months to capture the higher rates for an extended period. It will be the strategy for 2020 to continue to increase investment revenue while always seeking safety and liquidity first, she said.
Also new from the treasurer’s office in 2019 was the option for taxpayers to make their property tax payments at local banks. Community State Bank in Auburn and Horizon Bank branches in Garrett, Auburn and Waterloo collected tax payments. This payment option proved to be very popular, Wllcox said, and she is adding two banks to her partnership list.
“The addition of Garrett State Bank and Farmers & Merchants State Bank will allow taxpayers in the Butler and Ashley areas better access while offering additional options in Auburn and Garrett.” Wilcox said. “Feedback that I’ve received says taxpayers not only like the accessibility and convenience, but banks offer extended business hours, including Saturdays.”
The county’s 2020 tax bills are scheduled to be mailed during the week of April 6, Wilcox said.
