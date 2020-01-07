BUTLER — The first Butler meetings of 2020 and the first for new Mayor Mike Hartman and three new City Council members brought some changes — including the makeup of the City Council itself and departmental leadership.
Near the conclusion of the City Council meeting, it was announced that newly elected Republican First District City Council member Eric Dohner has resigned from his seat to return as Butler’s street superintendent. Dohner previously worked for the street department for nearly 13 years and was its superintendent for a time.
In his letter of resignation, Dohner wrote, “My resignation will allow me to accept the position of street superintendent. I want to thank the community for their support and confidence in me through the election process. I look forward to continuing to serve the community through my new position.
“I look forward to the challenges and I will try to make things the best we can,” Dohner said.
Dohner served for exactly one meeting. City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh explained that because the Republican Party had won election to the seat, a Republican caucus will meet to consider a new First District City Council representative.
Dohner’s appointment wasn’t the only change announced Monday.
Near the conclusion of the earlier Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, Hartman announced that the position of public works manager has been eliminated and that public works manager Dan Hudson no longer works for the city. As public works manager, Hudson oversaw the functions of the street, water, wastewater and stormwater departments, including managers of those departments.
Hudson had held the position — created after the departure of longtime City Superintendent Ted Miller — since February 2017 and was being paid an annual salary of $67,000.
Dave Wagner, who had served as a wastewater and water utility consultant for Butler through his business, Millennium Environmental, since 1998, will return in that capacity, at least through Dec. 31, working 240 hours in the year at a salary not to exceed $36,000.
“I know Dave had worked here in the past and had done a really good job from when I had talked with everybody,” Hartman said. “I think it’s a win for the city, and I think it’s going to put us in the right direction from what we were going before.”
Board of Works members Eric Johnson and Robert Haywood approved Wagner’s contract.
“I’ve known Dave since 2002. He did engineering work for the City of Garrett,” said City Planner Steve Bingham. “I think it’s a good move.”
During the City Council meeting, by two 5-0 votes, Dohner, Johnson and City Council members Tammy Davis, Gale Ryan and Bill White agreed to change the start time of City Council meetings to 7 p.m., effective with the Feb. 3 meeting.
Hartman had requested that Board of Works meetings be moved to 6 p.m. and the City Council meetings be moved to 6:30 p.m.
Davis, a former Board of Works appointee, felt 6 p.m. might be “pushing it” for some people to be able to attend. Johnson pointed out that the Board of Works also acts as Butler’s Unsafe Building Committee, and it occasionally meets before Board of Works meetings.
Dohner suggested splitting the difference, moving Board of Works meetings to 6:30 p.m. and City Council meetings to 7 p.m. The third reading of the ordinance will take place at the Jan. 20 City Council meeting.
