AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in January in DeKalb County.
Rocky O'Neal McCray, 38, Auburn and Darcie Marina Fitzwater, 27, Auburn.
Jacob William Felger, 30, Auburn and Gabrielle Alexis Bertl, 31, Auburn.
Andrew Vernon Franco, 22, Cromwell and Tasha Marie Rottger, 26, Waterloo.
Cory Michael Hoersten, 28, Woodburn and Arielle Rae Graber, 29, Butler.
Robert Lavern Kaye, 27, Ashley and Ashley Ann Howe, 35, Ashley.
Cory Dean Wolfe, 43, Butler and Kala Nikole Lambright-White, 34, Butler.
Russell Hunter, 74, Ashley and Anna Sue Gayheart, 76, Hudson.
Devin Steven Teders, 24, Auburn and McKenna Elizabeth Clifford, 26, Waterloo.
