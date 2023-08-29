September Plan Commission meeting canceled
AUBURN — The City of Auburn’s Plan Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 has been canceled due to lack of business.
August 28, 2023
The next regularly-scheduled Plan Commission meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Questions should be directed to the Department of Building, Planning and Development at bpd@ci.auburn.in.us or by calling 925-6449.
