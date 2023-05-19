Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 17-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Cassandra Lucas, 26, of the 5600 block of Woodshire Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. May 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation: operating a vehicle with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Shannon Pelmear, 37, of the 300 block of North Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. May 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Vijay Patel, 34, of the 4600 block of S.R. 930, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9 a.m. May 18 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
