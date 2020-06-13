AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Saturday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, raising the total to 102.
Their ages are 29, 66, 71, 76 and 77. All are reported to be recovering at home.
They are the eldest group of new patients reported in any one day. Until Saturday, only four other patients over the age of 70 had been reported.
DeKalb County now has seen 43 new cases this week and 64 new cases since June 1, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
The total of 102 cases reported by the local health department does not match the 103 reported Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health. The reason for the difference was not available. At 103 cases, DeKalb County no longer holds the distinction of being the local county with the fewest COVID-19 cases. Steuben County also showed 103 cases in Saturday’s state report.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 100 of its 102 virus patients. The average age of those 92 patients is 41 years. Only 19 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only six of the 102 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
On Thursday, the second death of a DeKalb County patient was reported — an 82-year-old woman had been hospitalized earlier in the week. DeKalb County’s only other death from the coronavirus was a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.