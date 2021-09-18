AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Zachary Brown of the 13000 block of Falcon Ridge Cove, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for violation of a driving condition, a Class C misdemeanor.
Levi Loucks of 100 block of Heenan Street, Corunna, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for non-support, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 180 days. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Casey Brown of the 700 block of West 650 North, Rochester, was sentenced to one year in jail and was fined $250 for possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies. Brown received credit for 37 days served while the case was pending.
Jessie Robbins of the 800 block of Edgewater Drive, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
Beonca Coburn of the 3200 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anthony Lamm of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, received a 30-day suspended sentence, 180 days of probation, and was fined $100 for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandy Brown of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 335 days.
