Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — City of Butler Common Council, special meeting, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools Board of Education, Hamilton High School, 903 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — City of Butler Recreation Board, special meeting, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
