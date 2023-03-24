AUBURN — Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are investigating a hit and run crash that caused extensive damage to state property at the rest park on I-69 south of Auburn.
On March 18, between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m., a passenger vehicle drove through the grounds of the Auburn rest park. The vehicle struck and caused extensive damage to the rest park building’s ground-based transformer and power meter and then fled the scene.
Detectives have recovered a part that was left behind from the suspect vehicle. That part has been identified as a gray-colored plastic air deflector which attaches along the bottom front bumper on all 2003-2007 model years for Chevrolet, including Silverado, Suburban, Tahoe and Avalanche.
The damage caused to state property is estimated in excess of $20,000.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in their attempt to identify and locate a possible suspect vehicle. Motorists that may have driven through the rest park during that specified time frame and witnessed the incident, or anyone that may have observed a similar vehicle which is either currently missing, or recently had replaced the front air deflector, that information may prove helpful in solving this case.
Anyone with information that may help detectives further their investigation is asked to call Master Trooper Bryan Rumple at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post main line 432-8661, option 8, or send an email to brumple@isp.in.gov.
