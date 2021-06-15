AUBURN — The eighth annual Tri Kappa Kids Triathlon for children ages 5-14 will take place July 17, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the YMCA of DeKalb County. Entrants can register at runrace.net/findarace.php?id=21198IN. The registration deadline is July 10.
Tri Kappa hosting kids triathlon
KATHRYN BASSETT
