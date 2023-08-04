District 5 picnic
planned for Wednesday
AUBURN — The annual free picnic to promote Auburn City Council District 5 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
The event will take place in Memorial Park (formerly Jaycee Park) at 604 Hazel St.
Fifth District council member Emily Prosser, who is also a candidate on the November ballot for the position, said it will be an informal format so everyone can ask questions about their district.
The event is sponsored by the DeKalb County Democrats. All residents of the 5th District are invited to take the opportunity to meet the Democratic candidate. Kids are welcome to utilize the playground. Pizza, dessert and beverages will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.