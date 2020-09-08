AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The report covers a four-day period since the last previous report on Friday.
The new patients range in age from 15 to 94. They include one patient, age 64, who is hospitalized, eight who are recovering at home and nine for whom the department has no further information, a news release said.
Fourteen of the new patients are over the age of 60, and five of those are older than 80.
They raise the county’s total to 392 cases since March and 41 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 39 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and increase of four from Friday’s report, with 13 admitted to intensive-care units, an increase of two since Friday.
DeKalb County has reported seven deaths from COVID-19.
State’s new cases dip
New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday hit their lowest point in more than two months, although it’s more likely an effect of the Labor Day holiday weekend than actual progress on the virus.
In Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 386 new cases of COVID-19, significantly lower than the recent average.
However, those cases came on only 8,255 tests, the lowest testing numbers since Aug. 12. The positivity rate was low at 4.68%, a little lower than numbers last week.
Case counts have been running lower than average over the weekend, which is likely an impact of testing slowing down during the holiday.
The last time Indiana posted so few cases was on July 7 — the first day back after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Despite the lower case and testing numbers Tuesday, Indiana did log 12 deaths.
Indiana passed 100,000 cases of COVID-19 all time on Monday, almost exactly six months after the state had its first case. Despite the recent drops due to the holiday, the state has continued to post daily case counts averaging more than 800 per day.
Indiana remains in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan, and the statewide mask mandate remains in effect through Sept. 25.
Locally, case counts barely changed on the day of low statewide testing.
Noble County increased three cases, while Steuben County was up one case. LaGrange County’s total was unchanged from Monday.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 31 overall, LaGrange at 11, DeKalb County at seven and Steuben County at six.
The Regenstrief Institute, which tracks hospitalization numbers and other data for the state, estimates that about 15% of all-time known cases are currently active, while 81% of people recovered and more than 3% have died.
On Wednesday, the state will issue updated county rankings for all 92 counties in Indiana, which are based on new case counts and positivity rates.
In the first week, DeKalb County was graded orange for moderate-to-high spread, while Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties were yellow for moderate spread.
Ratings will update with Wednesday’s noon report from the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.