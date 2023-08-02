AUBURN — The former president of the McKenney-Harrison Elementary School PTO is facing three charges of theft, alleging she stole PTO funds, including money to pay for a family vacation to Tybee Island in Georgia.
Carolynn N. Carteaux, 32, of the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, is charged with the Level 6 felonies in DeKalb Superior Court I.
She is accused of stealing $1,558 in June, 2022; $1,068 in July 2022; and $1,826 in October 2022. She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday according to jail records.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed July 24, Auburn Police Detective Adam Barton said he met with McKenney-Harrison Principal Justin Hoard about a suspected theft from the school’s PTO checking account.
Hoard provided Barton with the PTO statement from Jan. 1, 2020, through May 31, 2023. Hoard advised that Carteaux was the president of the PTO during that time frame, the affidavit said.
The new PTO president took office in June 2023, and found that the account balance was very low and there were several unauthorized purchases using the PTO’s debit card over the past several months, the affidavit said.
Barton reviewed the PTO’s bank statement and noted there were several questionable charges, starting in September 2021 through May 2023, according to the affidavit.
“Some of the questionable transactions were from Tybee Island, Georgia,” Barton said in the affidavit.
Barton said he questioned Carteaux, former treasurer Danielle Yarian and Hoard about how the PTO was to be run and who had authorization to make purchases with the PTO debit card.
To summarize, Barton said, Yarian was the treasurer for several years and resigned in August 2021. Carteaux became president in 2019 and resigned in June 2023, After Yarian’s departure, it appeared that there were no checks and balances in place when it pertained to making purchases with the PTO debit card.
Carteaux never replaced the treasurer position and discontinued monthly meetings. Carteaux would spend freely, deciding what was purchased, and when, where and how much to spend on the items purchased, Barton said.
“After reviewing Carolynn Carteaux Amazon.com statement, I discovered that she is a spendthrift. If Carolyn Carteaux’s accounts of what she spent the money on were truthful, most of the money was spent for school related purposes with no or little oversight. I suggested to Mr. Hoard that the PTO had been ran in a lackadaisical manner and needed more oversight,” Barton said in the affidavit.
Barton said in an interview with Carteaux, she admitted to making several purchases for her personal benefit, thus committing several thefts.
“For example, she used the PTO debit card to pay for a family vacation to Tybee Island, Georgia in October 2022. Carolynn Carteaux and I went through several of the purchases listed on the PTO bank statement to which she admitted that several of the purchases were for her benefit and were not school related,” Barton said in the affidavit.
Barton said when Yarian resigned her position as PTO treasurer, the checking account balance totaled $28,825.55. The first admitted theft by Carteaux was the next month, September 2021, he added.
“In total, Carolynn Carteaux admitted to stealing $8,807.21 until she resigned as president of the PTO in June 2023. On May 31, 2023, the McKenney-Harrison PTO checking account balance totaled $1,225.89. There were several overdraft fees, thus indicating that Carolynn Carteaux had spent all of the money at various points in time,” Barton said.
Carteaux admitted to several thefts during July 2022 that totaled $1,068.25, several thefts during July 2022 that totaled $1,068.25 and several thefts in October 2022 that totaled $1,826.14, Barton said.
“In total, Carolyn Carteaux admitted to several thefts from September 2021 through May 2023 that totaled $8,807.21,” Barton said in the affidavit.
“Based on my interview with Principal Hoard and from reviewing the Amazon.com and bank statements, it is possible that the total amount stolen is higher that what Carolynn Carteaux admitted to taking,” Barton added.
The DeKalb Central School district issued the following statement:
"Many families and patrons help provide DeKalb Central Schools students with a quality education. Some volunteer time, some contribute money, some do both. These efforts include, among many others, volunteering with booster clubs and parent-teacher organizations, helping plan school events and other student celebrations, and staffing concession stands during performances and contests. When volunteering, patrons are expected to comply with all laws; when they do not, appropriate action will be taken.
"Recently, DeKalb Central Schools administration learned that a significant amount of money was missing from the bank account of the McKenney-Harrison Elementary School PTO, which is a separate and distinct organization from the school corporation. When school administrators learned of the missing funds, a report to law enforcement authorities was promptly made. During their investigation, the McKenney-Harrison PTO president, Carolynn Carteaux, admitted to police spending PTO funds on personal expenses. Previously, Ms. Carteaux worked for DeKalb Central Schools as a classified staff member. Her employment has been terminated and a review disclosed that no school corporation funds are missing. Administrators will continue to cooperate with the county prosecutor in its investigation and prosecution. Additionally, DeKalb Central Schools will assist, where legally permissible, the McKenney-Harrison PTO in its efforts to recover these lost funds.
"We expect and demand honesty and integrity from our students; we must likewise demand the same from our volunteers and staff members. When a person fails to meet those basic expectations, discipline will be imposed.
"So not to interfere with any criminal prosecution, DeKalb Central Schools does not anticipate publicly commenting further on this issue."
