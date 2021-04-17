Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler. The agenda includes a choir performance, contracts, leaves, retirements and resignations, graduation and the athletic handbook.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
5 p.m. — Auburn Common Council Ordinance and Resolution Committee, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss allowing alcoholic beverages in city parks.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in Door 24. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the public is invited to attend the meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. The agenda includes a facilities assessment bond hearing. A closed executive session will take place after the regular meeting to discuss personnel and safety.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, Garrett City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, East Warfield Street, work session to discuss strategic planning.
