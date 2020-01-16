AUBURN — Randy and Lori Fox love a good escape room, so they built one.
Escape It! Auburn opens Friday at 109 S. Main St., Auburn, in a completely remodeled storefront that is more than a century old. Jermey Bowers, a partner in the venture, owns the building.
The business is beginning with a single escape room, but it soon will expand to three or four rooms, each with different themes.
For the start, “We did this one with an automotive theme, because we’re in Auburn,” Fox said.
The first room’s title is “On a Dark Country Road.” In its scenario, participants have experienced a flat tire and find a garage nearby. Searching for tools to change the flat, they become locked inside, with three padlocks on the door.
Solving the way to pass through the locked door leads to a second room with more puzzles.
“You’ve got 60 minutes to find the tools you need and find your way out. There’s enough clues in here that you can achieve that. There might be some red herrings, as well,” Randy Fox said.
“It’s not rocket science, but you’ve got to be observant and touch and feel and move items in the rooms,” he said about the strategy.
Six is an optimum number for participants in an escape room, Lori Fox said.
“Everyone can contribute. They may just say something that sparks it for someone else,” she said. “It’s good for group-building in businesses, too.”
By playing an escape room game with relatives, “You learn about your family members that way — that’s for sure,” Randy Fox added,
The concept of escape rooms is less than a decade old, “and now, they’re all over the world,” Fox said. He and Lori have participated in escape rooms in Fort Wayne, Detroit and Branson, Missouri.
“The whole idea of an escape room is to figure out the puzzles. The clues are all right there in front of you,” he said.
The theme for Escape It! Auburn’s second room will be “A Tour of the Airport,” drawing on a favorite subject of Randy, who is a pilot and a member of the DeKalb County Airport’s governing board. In the game, the participants will become locked inside an airport control tower, just as a pilot calls in for an emergency landing.
Given Randy Fox’s past career as the county’s emergency medical service director, the third room could have a medical theme. A possible fourth escape room would be designed for children.
“If this scenario runs six months and everybody stops scheduling it, it can be replaced,” he said about the first room. Even before that point, “In two weeks, you could come back and we would have changed a half-dozen things” in the automotive escape room, he said.
“If they have trouble, we do give clues” in addition to those already in the room,” Lori Fox said.
Three hints per game are available, Randy Fox said.
Players can leave the escape room at any time without solving the riddles, but it ends the game in defeat. While some escape rooms make sure everyone wins, Escape It! Auburn does not guarantee success every time.
Fox is building the escape rooms himself and devising the scenarios.
“You’ll never find one exactly like this,” he promised.
Before creating the escape rooms, the partners renovated the building.
“We took this right down to the four walls and patched the ceiling,” Randy Fox said. Everything in the building now complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said. The escape rooms and a restroom are wheelchair-accessible.
Features inside the escape rooms run on 12-volt electricity, so there is no danger of being shocked, Randy Fox added.
The new business is “not what I thought I’d be doing during retirement,” Lori Fox said.
“We’ve had a good time with it,” Randy Fox said, and now they’re ready to share the fun.
