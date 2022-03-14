AUBURN — With the snip of blue and yellow ribbons, it was official — Credent Wealth Management’s newest location was officially open for business.
Credent Wealth Management staff members, governmental officials and downtown business owners gathered with David Hefty, CEO, and Stacy Hefty, president, as they cut the official ribbons during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.
Those present gathered in front of the 7th Street entrance for the ceremony as the Heftys gave a brief history of their journey to today.
“This project was two to three years in the making,” said Stacy as she stood in front of the three-story structure at the corner of 7th and Cedar streets.
She said they couldn’t have picked a better day, compared to the last ceremony held when dirt was turned for the building in Feb. 2021. On that day, the wind was blowing and temperatures were in the teens. Monday’s event was blessed with sunny skies and temperatures near 60.
“This feels like home,” Stacy said of downtown Auburn and DeKalb County. “We are excited to be a part of the movement here in Auburn and across northeast Indiana.”
The opening of the building brought the company’s 53 employees under one roof as they have been spread out across the city in four different locations. The new 30,000-square-foot facility features an open concept on the second and third floors with glassed-in office spaces along hallways toward the back of the building.
The building includes 4,000 square feet of unused space, which the Heftys are marketing to potential retail customers with hopes of attracting a restaurant to downtown.
David and Stacy said none of this would be possible without the clients who have supported them over the past 20 years and the company’s staff.
“We rely on the people on our team,” David said.
Before officially cutting the ribbons, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley spoke and Fathers Mark Enemali and Tim Wrozek blessed the building and the grounds around it.
“This large gathering is a testament to why DeKalb County is a great place to do business,” Ley said. “Auburn and DeKalb County are blessed to have families that grow their businesses here.”
The Heftys started their business in 2000, both at the age of 23, in downtown Auburn. The couple said they settled on Auburn after seeing a billboard south of Auburn sponsored by DeKalb Memorial Hospital (Parkview DeKalb Hospital). Its message read, “Auburn: a great place to raise a family.”
That sold the couple on Auburn and they agree it has been a great place to raise a family and grow a business.
In 2017, the company rebranded and reorganized into a partner-managed, partner-owned, fee-only firm that has no financial ties to Wall Street.
