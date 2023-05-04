Parkview DeKalb hospital receives an 'A' rating

AUBURN — Four Parkview Health hospitals — including Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn — have been awarded an “A” in the spring 2023 Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit focused on patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
This national distinction celebrates Parkview’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from harm and errors. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as hospital processes to prevent harm.
An “A” grade was awarded to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital. This marks the fourth consecutive “A” for Parkview Huntington Hospital, and second consecutive “A” for Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates received a “B” grade for the spring period. Grades were not calculated for Parkview LaGrange Hospital or Parkview Wabash Hospital because the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade does not assess critical access hospitals due to limitations and exclusions in publicly available data.
The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic, from the fall of 2021 through the spring of 2022.
“We are extremely proud of our co-workers for achieving these high grades, especially during the most challenging months of the pandemic,” said Dr. Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer at Parkview Health. “We strive to continuously improve and monitor performance measures from Leapfrog and other national standards. We are already seeing improved clinical outcomes from changes we implemented as a result of feedback from this grading period, and we appreciate our co-workers’ commitment to excellence.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
To see full grade details, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
