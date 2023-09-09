AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I from Aug. 20-Sept. 6.
Dillon M. Geisleman of the 7300 block of Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jesse J. Geisleman of the 7300 block of Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Rachel L. Stebing of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 355 days and her driving license was suspended for one year. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
John W. Justice of the 15000 block of Johnson Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 12 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and received credit for six days served while the case was pending.
James Cody Booth of the 100 block of Douglas Street, Corunna, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except four days, for criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Jeffery A. Dale of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to four years in prison, all suspended except two years, for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony. He was placed on probation for two years.
Nolan Dajuan Wilson of the 3800 block of Brentwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days. He receive d credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Bethany Kay Rivers of the 5400 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for one days served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Dustin Scott McHale of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clifford Austin Grim of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended except for 5 1/2 years, for criminal confinement, a Level 4 felony, and five years in prison for domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. The sentences will be served at the same time. Grim also was sentenced to eight years in prison for being a habitual offender. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Derek M. Dorsett of the 8900 block of Redfield Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.,
Tyler J. Caudill of the 800 block of Plank Road, Waterloo, received a 60-day suspended sentenced and his driving license was suspended for 30 days for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew William Bench of the 600 block of South Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.