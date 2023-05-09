WATERLOO — DeKalb High School senior Elizabeth Martin is the recipient of The Russell A. and Garnet E. Spice Scholarship presented by the Peoples Charitable Foundation.
The scholarship provides for full tuition and room and board at any Indiana state-supported university. It is renewable for four years for any field of study. The candidate should demonstrate need for assistance, involvement in school and community and have work ethic. The candidate must be a U.S. citizen, reside in DeKalb County and attend DeKalb High School, and have a grade average of a B or higher, according to the foundation.
Recipients may not accept any other scholarships, must maintain a C average or better in college and maintain enough credits to graduate on time.
Russell and Garnet Spice lived and died in Auburn. They never had children. Mr. Spice was a member of the Peoples Federal Savings Bank board of directors at one time. When they died, they set up a scholarship fund with the Peoples Charitable Foundation to provide for the four-year scholarship. The first year for the scholarship was 2019. This year marks the second time the scholarship has been awarded.
Martin plans to attend Indiana Fort Wayne to major in dental hygiene. The daughter of Farrel and Patricia Martin, while at DeKalb, she has participated in basketball for four years, softball for three years, National Honor Society and Athletic Leadership Council.
