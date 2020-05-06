AMES, Iowa — Montana Kummer from Auburn will graduate Friday with a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University.
Majoring in agronomy, Kummer will join a network of 46,000 College of Agriculture and Life Sciences alumni sharing their talents and making a difference around the world, the university said.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, spring commencement has moved to a virtual format. The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host a virtual convocation Friday at 9 a.m CST. It will provide individual recognition for graduating seniors and will feature a series of videos hosted on the college Facebook page or at cals.iastate.edu/convocation, where the virtual celebration will be archived for future viewing.
