AUBURN — A “Vision 2022” will give local residents an insight to the coming year from local governmental, educational and community leaders.
The DeKalb Chamber Partnership will be hosting a three-part mini-series entitled DeKalb Vision 2022 in January and February.
At part one, “Cities and Towns” on Thursday, Jan. 27, mayors from Auburn, Garrett and town officials from Butler, Waterloo, St. Joe and Hamilton will be sharing information about each of their cities and towns as they look toward 2022.
Part two, “Education” on Wednesday, Feb. 9, will involve local superintendents speaking on their schools and how the community can best support them. A guest speaker will give a presentation on school finances and will help bring light to this often misunderstood piece of education. In addition, area colleges and training programs will share about their programs and what is available to business in the upcoming year.
The last installment, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, will look at the state of business and nonprofits in the county. Presentations will be made by the Economic Development Partnership of DeKalb County, the chamber, DeKalb County Tourism Bureau and other nonprofit leaders to paint a picture of how these organizations are unique and how they collaborate to meet the needs of our businesses and community.
Tickets can be purchased for single sessions or for all three sessions. Each event will be recorded and shared with ticket holders. The information shared during this series will equip local businesses, nonprofits and governmental leaders with the vital information needed to make decisions and plans for your business or organization in the upcoming year.
All events will be held at Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Boulevard, Auburn, and will begin at 8 a.m. Registration for the series for Chamber members is $45. Single event tickets are available for $20. Those who are not members of the Chamber can purchase a series ticket for $75 or individual event tickets for $30. Those interested in attending may do so at DeKalbChamberPartnership.com/vision2022 or by calling the Chamber office at 925-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.