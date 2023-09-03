AUBURN — A 1931 Duesenberg Model J, which had been stored in a garage in North Chicago since 1967 and was discovered again in November, garnered plenty of attention at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Parade of Classics Saturday.
Doug Pray of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, unearthed the unrestored automobile, which now is owned by Alan Atkinson of Houston Texas.
Atkinson explained Duesenberg specialist Randy Ema had traveled the world. Of the Model J Duesenbergs known to exist, there were two he had never seen. Pray’s find was one of them, he added.
Atkinson explained Pray received a call from Chicago from the Duesenberg’s previous owners, saying the family was ready to sell it. The family did not identify which Duesenberg it was, Atkinson continued.
The family invited Pray to see the car and when he arrived at a home on the north side of Chicago, there on the kitchen table was an original Duesenberg hood ornament.
On opening the door of a single-car garage, Pray realized that not only was it a Model J, but a special model — a two-seater Murphy Disappearing top convertible coupe, Atkinson said.
“It was a sports car … masquerading as a passenger car,” Atkinson added.
The car sold for about $14,000 in 1931. It appeared in Saturday’s parade unrestored. Pray said the car probably will undergo a full concourse restoration that will take about two to three years to complete.
Right now, the car is being enjoyed as an original driver, he added.
Tim and Tracy Bassett of Auburn enjoyed driving their recently-acquired 1928 Auburn sedan in Saturday’s parade.
Tim Bassett explained that his grandparents both had worked at the Auburn Automobile Company factory and he had wanted to find a vehicle that there was a chance they might have worked on.
The car was shipped from its former owners near Nashville and it was not until June that Bassett saw it and drove it.
The Bassetts agreed driving their car in the parade was exciting.
“I remember being kid, watching cars go by and hoping one day to get one,” Tim Bassett said.
Evan McDurmont of St. Louis, Missouri, brought his “car in progress,” a 1937 Cord 812 custom Beverly that is part-way restored.
McDurmont purchased the vehicle from a friend in Maryland who was making room for another car.
McDurmont said he has been attending the festival since 2015 and especially enjoys the friendships that are forged between ACD Club members.
Restoration work of his Cord so far includes removal and refurbishing of the fenders, and removal of the vehicle’s windows.
“I want it to be a good example of a driving car in five years,” McDurmont said.
Among the pre-parade line-up were the Auburn Police Department, the DeKalb High School Baron Brigade, American Legion Riders, festival artist Amanda Peet, members of the Cord family, descendants of Gordon Buehrig, parade grand marshal Corky Coker and artist Arlon Bayliss.
Bayliss’ work can be seen in Carmel, where he designed the sculptures that pay tribute to the classic cars of Indiana on Carmel’s roundabouts. One of the sculptures is a 25-foot-high tribute to ACD cars.
“It’s fun to be here today and with people who already know the value of these cars,” Bayliss said.
